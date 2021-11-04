VIP AUDIO 11/4 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade: Real time reaction to WWE roster cuts, Belair-Becky, Charlotte’s promo, Cody vs. Andrade, Danielson vs. Kingston, Punk’s promos, Raw, SD, Dynamite, New Japan, UFC (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin with thoughts on the Jon Moxley situation including the ramifications on the AEW tournament and Miro as his replacement. Then walk through AEW Rampage, AEW Dynamite, WWE Smackdown, WWE Raw, and NXT 2.0. After that, the latest New Japan news and a review and preview of UFC. Weaved into it is reaction to WWE roster cuts as the news broke during the show.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO