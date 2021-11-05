FREE PODCAST 11/4 – WKPWP Interview: Vince McMahon Steroid Trial insights as Keller talks with John Arezzi about “Dark Side of the Ring” documentary and covering the 1994 trial in person (140 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a new Interview with Pro Wrestling Spotlight radio host and book author John Arezzi. Both Wade and John covered the Vince McMahon Steroid Trial in person in New York in 1994. They discuss the “Dark Side of the Ring” documentary last week dedicated to the McMahon Trial, including what they thought of the editorial choices on how to tell the story and what to include and exclude. John talks about that frightening visit to his house covered in the documentary and another side of it not brought up on the documentary. They look at key figures in the documentary in their specific roles in the trial including expanding on what the documentary covered. They share many other fascinating first-hand stories from being in the courtroom and outside the courtroom for the media circus. This interview was originally featured on the PWTorch VIP podcast feed for VIP members earlier this week in its entirety.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO