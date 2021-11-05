Major segment announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Next week on AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega and Adam Page will sign the contract for their AEW World Heavyweight Championship match at Full Gear on November 13.

The segment was announced ahead of the AEW Rampage main event between John Silver and Adam Cole. Also announced for next week’s Dynamite is Pac vs. Dax Harwood and Bryan Danielson vs. Rocky Romero.

In addition to Page vs. Omega, Full Gear will feature C.M. Punk vs. Eddie Kingston, Superkliq vs. Jurassic Express & Christian Cage, and more.

