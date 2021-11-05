News Ticker

Tony Khan announces C.M. Punk match for Full Gear

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

November 5, 2021

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling
It’s official. C.M. Punk will face Eddie Kingston at Full Gear next weekend.

Tony Khan made the announcement on Twitter after their face-to-face promo segment on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. This will be Punk’s second PPV match since joining the company ahead of All Out in early September.

Full Gear will air live on PPV Saturday November 13 from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Top matches include Kenny Omega vs. Adam Page for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, Bryan Danielson vs. Miro, Britt Baker vs. Tay Conti for the AEW Women’s World Championship, and more.

