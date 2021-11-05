Tony Khan announces C.M. Punk match for Full Gear

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

It’s official. C.M. Punk will face Eddie Kingston at Full Gear next weekend.

I’ll make it official right here right now as we all watch #AEWRampage together: @CMPunk vs. Eddie Kingston @MadKing1981 at FULL GEAR next Saturday November 13 on ppv — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 6, 2021

Tony Khan made the announcement on Twitter after their face-to-face promo segment on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. This will be Punk’s second PPV match since joining the company ahead of All Out in early September.

Full Gear will air live on PPV Saturday November 13 from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Top matches include Kenny Omega vs. Adam Page for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, Bryan Danielson vs. Miro, Britt Baker vs. Tay Conti for the AEW Women’s World Championship, and more.

CATCH-UP: Renee Paquette comments on Jon Moxley entering alcohol treatment program