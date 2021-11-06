FREE PODCAST 11/5 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & LeClair: New Day-Bloodline, Ridge Holland and Shotzi promos, Drew’s positioning, McAfee, live callers, emails (145 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails. They discuss the possibility of a New Day vs. Bloodline match at Survivor Series instead of the usual champion vs. champion one-on-one match. They discuss the new-look post-draft Smackdown and in what ways it’s better and what ways it’s weaker than before. They cover other topics including Drew McIntyre, Pat McAfee, Shotzi, Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss, Naomi-Sonya Deville, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO