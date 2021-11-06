FREE PODCAST 11/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: DPalm of UDPod and MTR Network returns as part of Thanksgiving theme talking ROH roster/changes, coolness of Atlanta sports, best Guardians of the Galaxy books to read to prep for new video game, more (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This month, all of the Deep Dive guests will be folks that Rich wants to give a spotlight to – in particular, the work they do – and give a little preview of what you get. Kicking off is DPalm of the MTR Network to chat about the coolness of Atlanta sports right now, Rich’s New York bias regarding the Knicks, the Ring of Honor change-up fundamentally and what it meant to DPalm as a fan, and of course a little comics to close, as they discuss the recent release of Guardians of the Galaxy video game and Palm’s recommendation of books to read prior to playing.

If you like what you heard with DPalm, check out the UDPod and his top notch coverage of comics via the “Character Corners” on the MTR Network: https://www. mtrnetwork.net/

