New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.

Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.

G1 CLIMAX 31 CENTRAL – A comprehensive guide to watching the G1 Climax 31 tournament including event reviews from PWTorch.com staffers, Radican’s viewing guide for each night of the tournament, updated A and B block standings, and more.

CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Shingo Takagi

IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Jay White

IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion: Kenta

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: El Desperado

Strong Openweight Champion: Tom Lawler

CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi)

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask

NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: House of Torture (Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Sho)

King of Pro Wrestling 2021 Provisional Champion: Toru Yano

NEW JAPAN TOURNAMENT WINNERS 2021

New Japan Cup winner: Will Ospreay

New Japan Cup USA winner: Tom Lawler

Tag Team Turbulence winners: Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows

Super Junior Tag League winners: Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado

G1 Climax 31 winner: Kazuchika Okada

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2021

How to Watch

New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick

You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops. You cannot access New Japan World using a chromebook.

Starting June 25, you can purchase blocks of NJPW Strong on Fite.TV that will air the same date and day as they do on NJPW World.

IMPORTANT NOTES

NJPW Strong moves to Saturday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern beginning on Sept. 18. It will air on NJPW World and be available to purchase on PPV each week on Fite.tv.

All G1 Climax 30 events will have live English commentary with Kevin Kelly. He will be joined by Chris Charlton for shows close to Tokyo or in Tokyo.

Most NJPW shows are available for replay on NJPW World shortly after live airings end.

November New Japan events

NJPW Strong “New Japan Showdown,” Nov. 13, 2021 (airs live on NJPW World and Fite.tv PPV w/English and Japanese commentary)

Battle In The Valley, Nov. 13 – San Jose Civic Center (PPV airs live on NJPW World in Japanese and on Fite.tv in English at 11:00 p.m. Eastern)

NEVER Openweight Championship: Jay White vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Will Ospreay vs. Ren Narita

Kazuchika Okada vs. Buddy Matthews

Jeff Cobb & TJP vs. Karl Fredericks & Clark Connors

Fred Rosser & David Finlay & Rocky Romero & Alex Coughlin & Alex Zayne vs. Tom Lawlor & JR Kratos & Danny Limelight & Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson

Brody King & Chris Dickinson vs. Bateman & Misterioso

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Nov. 13 – Korakeun Hall (aires live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on Delay)

Best of Super Jr.

No card announced

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Nov. 14 – Korakeun Hall (aires live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on Delay)

World Tag League

No card announced

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Nov. 15 *airs free – Korakeun Hall (aires live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on Delay)

BOSJ

No card announced

NJPW Strong Taping: Detonation tapings, Nov. 15 – Riverside Municipal Auditorium (NJPW Strong TV Taping)

Talent announced includes Jay White, Tom Lawlor, Jon Moxley, Tomohiro Ishiil, David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Lio Rush, Hikuleo, Fred Rosser, and Ren Narita.

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Nov. 17 – Toyama Techno Hall West Hall (aires live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on Delay)

World Tag League

No card announced

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Nov. 18 – Nagano Athletic Park Gymnasium (VOD on NJPW World with Japanese commentary only)

BOSJ

No card announced

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Nov. 19 – Matsumotodaira Regional Park Gymnasium (VOD on NJPW World with Japanese commentary only)

World Tag League

No card announced

NJPW Strong Nov. 20, 2021 (airs live on NJPW World and Fite.tv PPV w/English and Japanese commentary)

No card announced

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Nov. 21 – Dolphin’s Arena Gymnasium (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)

BOSJ

No card announced

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Nov. 23 – Culttz Kawasaki (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)

World Tag League

No card announced

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Nov. 24 – Korakeun Hall (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)

BOSJ

No card announced

NJPW Strong Nov. 27, 2021 (airs live on NJPW World and Fite.tv PPV w/English and Japanese commentary)

No card announced

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Nov. 27 – Fujisawa City Akibadai Cultural Gymnasium (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)

World Tag League

No card announced

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Nov. 28 – Togane Arena (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)

BOSJ

No card announced

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Nov. 29 – Korakeun Hall (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)

World Tag League

No card announced

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Nov. 30 – Korakeun Hall (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)

BOSJ

No card announced

December New Japan Events

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Dec. 2 – Wing Hat Kasukabe (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)

World Tag League

No card announced

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Dec. 3 – Gymnasium of Tokorozawa Citizen Main-arena (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)

BOSJ

No card announced

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Dec. 4 – Aimesse Yamanashi (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)

World Tag League

No card announced

NJPW Strong Dec. 4, 2021 (airs live on NJPW World and Fite.tv PPV w/English and Japanese commentary)

No card announced

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Dec. 5 – Twin Messe Shizuoka South Hall (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)

BOSJ

No card announced

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Dec. 7 – ZIP Arena Okayama (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)

World Tag League

No card announced

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Dec. 8 – Yawatahama Citizen Sports Center (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)

BOSJ

No card announced

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Dec. 9 – Item Ehime (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)

World Tag League

No card announced

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Dec. 11 -Aqulier Himeji (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)

BOSJ

No card announced

NJPW Strong Dec. 11, 2021 (airs live on NJPW World and Fite.tv PPV w/English and Japanese commentary)

No card announced

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Dec. 12 – Hiroshima Green Arena (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)

World Tag League

No card announced

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Dec. 15 – Ryogoku Kokugikan (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)

World Tag League 2021 and BOSJ 28 Finals

No card announced

NJPW Strong Dec. 18, 2021 (airs live on NJPW World and Fite.tv PPV w/English and Japanese commentary)

No card announced

NJPW Strong Dec. 25, 2021 (airs live on NJPW World and Fite.tv PPV w/English and Japanese commentary)

No card announced

January New Japan Events

NJPW Strong Dec. 11, 2021 (airs live on NJPW World and Fite.tv PPV w/English and Japanese commentary)

No card announced

Wrestle Kingdom 16, Jan. 4 – The Tokyo Dome (PPV live on NJPW World with Japanese and English commentary)

No card announced

Wrestle Kingdom 16, Jan. 5 – The Tokyo Dome (PPV live on NJPW World with Japanese and English commentary)

No card announced

Wrestle Kingdom 16, Jan. 8 – Yokohama Arena (PPV live on NJPW World with Japanese and English commentary)

No card announced