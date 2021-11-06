VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #680 (November 24, 2001): Ric Flair and Jerry Lawler return to WWF, WWE Survivor Series PPV coverage, Jim Ross Torch Talk on inevitable Nitro replacement, Keller on Heyman’s promo

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #680 cover-dated November 24, 2001: This issue’s cover story details Ric Flair’s return to the WWF as Vince McMahon’s business partner… WWF Newswire details Jerry Lawler’s return to Raw after a six month absence to be Raw cohost again… Part three of the Jm Ross interview, including his comment: “It is inevitable that someone is going to come bee-bop in there, probably on Monday night because of Nitro’s success, and try to replicate it. I think that will be good for business and good for everybody involved”… In-depth coverage of the WWF Survivor Series PPV… Wade Keller’s “End Notes” examines Paul Heyman’s Smackdown promo in-depth… Plus Mitchell’s Memo on The Aliance, Monthly Ratings Analysis, reports on Raw and Smackdown, ETC. Newswire, 1991 Backtrack, and more…



