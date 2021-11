SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Joel Dehnel joins Tyler to discuss if CM Punk is a heel now, Max Caster’s rap, Bryan Danielson’s match, Adam Cole vs. John Silver, and much more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO