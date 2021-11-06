VIP AUDIO 11/6 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Is Cody hurting AEW? Is ’92-’96 underappreciated? Dark Order, Sapolsky, TV rights fees, WrestleMania history, Becky, Steroid Trial, more (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of two parts of The Fix Mailbag this week (and part three of The Fix overall), PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by VIP members:

Is former ROH booker Gabe Sapolsky a candidate for the Observer Hall of Fame?

Why is Wade critical of bigger wrestlers doing high-risk flying moves?

Is Cody’s insistence to remain babyface hurting AEW and other every member of the roster he touches?

Is there really anyone on the horizon who could believably knock Roman Reigns off his perch atop Smackdown?

More on wrestling theme

What percentage of TV rights fees are coming from non-U.S. sources at this point?

What is the best way to research WrestleMania history?

Do you listen to Jim Cornette’s podcasts and do you agree with him more often than not?

Does the 1992-’96 era of pro wrestling get enough attention?

Some “Dark Side of the Ring” and talk of Wade Keller and Dave Meltzer.

What advice would you give to kids when it comes to encouraging hobbies?

What was life like for Wade covering the steroid trial in 1994? What are Todd’s memories of the trial?

What do you know about John Pesek and Kikutaru?

What’s with the hatred for Dark Order, especially since they helped “Hangman” Page’s story?

Why does WWE continue to swim against a very strong current with Becky Lynch?

Could a pro wrestling company that enforces strict kayfabe be a boon to the industry?

