VIP AUDIO 11/6 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including Keller shares McMahon convo details, review of Raw with Cena-Rock hype and Nash review, Ultimate Warrior on Wall Street protests, Q3 financials, more (180 min.)

•The Nov. 1, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including Raw viewership news, Cena-Rock exchanges this week, what happened after Raw went off the air, Booker T’s scheduled in-ring return, Ultimate Warrior speaks about Wall Street protests, Evan Bourne suspended, plus items on Mick Foley, Kelly Kelly, Jim Ross, and more.

•The Nov. 2, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including Raw ratings details, Impact quarter hour trending last week, Windham and Brisco health updates, Foley returns to WWE, Orton bleeds and gets stapled, XFL reflections including what sealed the XFL’s fate more than anything, ROH announces a two hour time limit for upcoming match, Bischoff talks about TNA TV on the road, RVD on his schedule, and more.

•The Nov. 3, 2011 episode features a detailed rundown and analysis of tonight’s TNA Impact Wrestling show including James Storm defending his World Title against Bobby Roode in the main event, plus Eric Bischoff’s son Garret’s push continues, Jeff Hardy wrestles again. Kid Kash said he’s going to get his knife and cut a rival, and more.

•The Nov. 4, 2011 episode features a look at the WWE Q3 Financials with a breakdown of key things worth knowing about the WWE Q3 Financials Report and what the numbers mean and don’t mean and analysis of McMahon’s optimism.

•The Nov. 5, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format including how close was the WWF to going out of business around WrestleMania 1 and how does the current WWE Network gamble compare? Did the WWF also almost go out of business during the Monday Night War period? Keller details conversations he had with Vince McMahon regarding those two subjects. Also, other topics are covered including questions on WWE A.M., contrasting the wrestler schedules in the 1980s compared to today, and the latest on the anonymous G.M.

•The Nov. 6, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including the Impact ratings quarter hours and speculation on why the rating sank throughout the show, plus a reaction to Bobby Roode’s first heel promo after his title win and why it was so disappointing. Also, weekend house show notes from TNA in Ohio and WWE in Europe, plus more.

•The Nov. 7, 2011 episode features a look at WWE Raw from Liverpool, England, an episode with a few too many apologies built regarding how skippable this show and some of its key players are. A walk through the entire show, including Cena once again having almost nothing to say in regards to The Rock accepting his invite to team with him, the return of Kevin Nash, another advertised hook put off another week, and more.

