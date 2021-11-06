WWE reveals 2021 men’s Survivor Series teams

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
The WWE took to social media on Saturday afternoon to reveal the participants in the men’s Raw vs. Smackdown Survivor Series match. The teams shook out like this:
Raw
- Seth Rollins
- Finn Balor
- Kevin Owens
- Rey Mysterio
- Dominik Mysterio
🔴 @DomMysterio35 is the final Superstar to join the #WWERaw Men's #SurvivorSeries Team.
UP NEXT: The #SmackDown Men's #SurvivorSeries Team! pic.twitter.com/CeYUDenptI
— WWE (@WWE) November 6, 2021
Smackdown
- Drew McIntyre
- Jeff Hardy
- “King” Xavier Woods
- Sami Zayn
- Happy Corbin
🔵 The final Superstar named to the #SmackDown Men's #SurvivorSeries Team is Happy @BaronCorbinWWE (w/ Madcap @riddickMoss).
Stay tuned for the #WWERaw Women's #SurvivorSeries Team! pic.twitter.com/TKLdh8uIHe
— WWE (@WWE) November 6, 2021
Survivor Series streams live on Peacock on Sunday November 21. No other matches have been officially announced for the show.
