WWE reveals 2021 men’s Survivor Series teams

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

November 6, 2021

The WWE took to social media on Saturday afternoon to reveal the participants in the men’s Raw vs. Smackdown Survivor Series match. The teams shook out like this:

Raw

  • Seth Rollins
  • Finn Balor
  • Kevin Owens
  • Rey Mysterio
  • Dominik Mysterio

Smackdown

  • Drew McIntyre
  • Jeff Hardy
  • “King” Xavier Woods
  • Sami Zayn
  • Happy Corbin

Survivor Series streams live on Peacock on Sunday November 21. No other matches have been officially announced for the show.

