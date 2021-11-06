WWE reveals 2021 men’s Survivor Series teams

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The WWE took to social media on Saturday afternoon to reveal the participants in the men’s Raw vs. Smackdown Survivor Series match. The teams shook out like this:

Raw

Seth Rollins

Finn Balor

Kevin Owens

Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio

Smackdown

Drew McIntyre

Jeff Hardy

“King” Xavier Woods

Sami Zayn

Happy Corbin

Survivor Series streams live on Peacock on Sunday November 21. No other matches have been officially announced for the show.

