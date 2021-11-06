News Ticker

WWE reveals 2021 women’s Survivor Series teams

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

November 6, 2021

The WWE took to social media on Saturday afternoon to reveal the participants in the women’s Raw vs. Smackdown Survivor Series match. The teams shook out like this:

Raw

  • Bianca Belair
  • Rhea Ripley
  • Liv Morgan
  • Carmella
  • “Queen” Zelina Vega

Smackdown

  • Sasha Banks
  • Shayna Baszler
  • Shotzi Blackheart
  • Natalya
  • Aliyah

Survivor Series streams live on Peacock on Sunday November 21. No other matches have been officially announced for the show.

