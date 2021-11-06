WWE reveals 2021 women’s Survivor Series teams

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The WWE took to social media on Saturday afternoon to reveal the participants in the women’s Raw vs. Smackdown Survivor Series match. The teams shook out like this:

Raw

Bianca Belair

Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan

Carmella

“Queen” Zelina Vega

Smackdown

Sasha Banks

Shayna Baszler

Shotzi Blackheart

Natalya

Aliyah

Survivor Series streams live on Peacock on Sunday November 21. No other matches have been officially announced for the show.

CATCH-UP: WWE reveals 2021 men’s Survivor Series teams