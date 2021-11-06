WWE reveals 2021 women’s Survivor Series teams

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
The WWE took to social media on Saturday afternoon to reveal the participants in the women’s Raw vs. Smackdown Survivor Series match. The teams shook out like this:
Raw
- Bianca Belair
- Rhea Ripley
- Liv Morgan
- Carmella
- “Queen” Zelina Vega
🔴 Queen @TheaTrinidad will represent the red brand for the #WWERaw Women's #SurvivorSeries Team.
Who's ready for the #SmackDown Women's #SurvivorSeries Team? pic.twitter.com/ZacQBOlMTM
— WWE (@WWE) November 6, 2021
Smackdown
- Sasha Banks
- Shayna Baszler
- Shotzi Blackheart
- Natalya
- Aliyah
🔵 Welcome @WWE_Aliyah to the #SmackDown Women's #SurvivorSeries Team. pic.twitter.com/PJN1g8sFrh
— WWE (@WWE) November 6, 2021
Survivor Series streams live on Peacock on Sunday November 21. No other matches have been officially announced for the show.
