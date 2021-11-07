FREE PODCAST 11/7 – WKPWP Post-Show Flashbacks: (11-7-2016) Survivor Series hype including Undertaker, Lynch vs. Bliss, Shane McMahon, more (153 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this special Thursday Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, we jump back to two episodes from five years ago this week – one covering Raw with host Wade Keller and cohost Joel Dehnel and the other covering Smackdown with guest host Pat McNeill.

In the first episode from Nov. 7, 2016, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Joel Dehnel to talk about Raw, Survivor Series, Undertaker, and more with live callers and email contributions. Did WWE do a good job hyping Survivor Series? Did the crowd add to or take away from the show? What is Undertaker up to?

In the second episode from Nov. 8, 2016, PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill guest hosts the Smackdown Postgame Show on the Tuesday Livecast, with live calls and emails. He discusses the live-to-tape show from Glasgow, Shane McMahon being added to the Smackdown team for Survivor Series, Becky Lynch’s title defense against Alexa Bliss, James Ellsworth’s involvement in the last month, and what’s next for Smackdown going into Survivor Series & TLC.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO