News Ticker

NJPW Strong lineup annoucned for this weekend, Dickinson vs. Suzuki headlines, Jay White in action

By Sean Radican, PWTorch Columnist (Twitter: @SR_Torch)

November 8, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW has announced the lineup for NJPW Strong: NJPW Showdown this weekend.

The main event will feature Chris Dickinson vs. Minoru Suzuki in singles action. Jay White will also be in singles action, as he takes on Fred Yehi.

The entire lineup for the show is as follows:

Chris Dickinson vs. Minoru Suzuki

NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White vs. Fred Yehi – non-title match

Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor & Danny Limelight) vs. Rocky Romero & Fred Rosser

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021