VIP AUDIO 11/8 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Rampage on-site off-camera notes, Cole says he hates his life on Being the Elite, Max Caster concert, Raleigh scheduled, New Orleans delayed (13 min.)

November 8, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • AEW Rampage on-site off-camera notes
  • Being the Elite summary including why Adam Cole says he hates his life
  • AEW Dark Elevation preview
  • Max Caster concert this week-
  • Raleigh date announced, New Orleans delayed
  • Other miscellaneous stuff

