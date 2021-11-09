11/9 AEW DARK TV REPORT: Christian Cage & Jurassic Express in the main event, Darby Allin vs. Q.T. Marshall, El Idolo vs. Warhorse, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DARK TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 9, 2021

RECORDED AT UNIVERSAL STUDIOS, ORLANDO FL

AIRED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY RYAN HOWARD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur and Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

-Excalibur and Taz on the call, welcoming us to the show.

(1) GUNN CLUB (Billy, Austin & Colten) vs. ALEX REYNOLDS & EVIL UNO & COLT CABANA

Uno & Colten exchanged shoulder blocks until Colten starched Uno with a punch. Uno caught a boot, tossed it to referee Aubrey and hit a neckbreaker on Colten. Austin made the tag, got off a Natural Selection neckbreaker on Reynolds, but Reynolds quickly responded with a dropkick off the second. Billy made the tag and called out Cabana, who obliged. Colt lit up Billy with the flip, flop & fly after Billy told him to Suck It. Dark Order took turns sending Austin & Colten into their father’s midsection with Dark Order mocking the Suck It pose. Billy blindsided Reynolds to take over, but all of Gunn Club spilled outside as Evil Uno cleaned house. Cabana was hitting Flying Apples aplenty; Reynolds hit a tope suicida on Billy, Uno with Something Evil on Austin, who kicked out at two. Cabana & Colten spilled outside, as Austin rolled up Uno with his hands on the ropes for the victory.

WINNERS: Gunn Club in 7:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Victory for Billy Ass & the Ass Boys! (shoutout to Danhausen for coining that name, as I hope Danhausen gets well soonhausen!) Colten “Gunnberg” Gunn won all 3 of his matches on the Jericho Cruise and remains undefeated in AEW. This was by far and away their most competitive match so far, which is a good thing. We’ve seen enough Gunn Club squashes, time for them to get more competition like this.)

(2) RIHO vs. HEIDI HOWITZER

Heidi has a massive size advantage, but Riho uses her speed to take Heidi down with a head scissors and 619. Riho went for a cross body, but Heidi caught and walked her around the ring while telling the crowd she’s good at sports & wrestling before she slammed Riho down. Heidi missed a Vader Bomb; Riho quickly went up top for the double stomp and three count.

WINNER: Riho in 2:00

(Howard Analysis: Very quick win for Riho here, who continues to get big pops from the crowd whenever she’s on.)

(3) 2 FAST 2 FUEGO (Fuego 1 & Fuego 2) vs. THE FACTORY (Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto)

Commentary points out the laser tattoo removal that Fuego 2 must’ve had done backstage to cover up those Dashing tattoos. The two Fuego’s took turns taking down Solo early, but Comoroto tagged in and showed off his power on Fuego 1. Fuego 2 tagged in, took the straps down and tried to power down Comoroto, who shrugged him off. Fuego 2 put back up his straps and hit a dropkick on the big man. Solo ran distraction and Fuego 2 was turned inside out with a lariat. Solo tried to unmask Fuego 2, looked for a Tornado DDT, but missed. Fuego 2 almost hit a Cross Rhodes, but stopped and hit a reverse DDT. Fuego 1 made the hot tag, but Comoroto steamrolled him down. Solo was planted with Cross Rhodes by Fuego 1 for two. Fuego 2 hit a hurricanrana on Comoroto. The big man pressed Fuego 1 over his head one handed, but Fuego 2 super kicked him into a DDT. Fuego 1 hit a step up Tornado DDT using Fuego 2 as a wall on Solo for the victory. “And you thought the Ding Dongs were great back in the day? Shades of the Mulkey’s!” said Taz, in a line that popped everyone.

WINNERS: 2 Fast 2 Fuego in 8:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Again, if you don’t watch Sammy Guevara’s Vlog, this makes absolutely no sense. I have no idea how long Cody & Fuego will do this, but this should stick on Dark and shouldn’t see Dynamite or Rampage. If fans thought Budge was inside BTE talk, then this Fuego 2 on the Sammy Vlog is even more inside. Regardless, this was just an ok match.)

(4) JAKE HAGER & SAMMY GUEVARA vs. KOKO LANE & LUKE LANGLEY

Langley foolishly turned his back on Sammy early, as the Luke ate a dropkick and chop block from Hager. Lane & Langley got Hager in their corner and put the boots to him. That lasted about 30 seconds as Hager took them both out with a double clothesline. Sammy took out Langley with a spinebuster and springboard cutter on Lane. Hager tagged in and hit the Hager Bomb, Sammy made a blind tag and Senton Atomico off the top for the win. Post match, Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky attacked until Santana & Ortiz made the save as the Inner Circle stood tall.

WINNERS: Jake Hager & Sammy Guevara in 3:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Dominating performance by Sammy Hager, with Men of the Year getting in their cheap shot before their PPV showdown on Saturday.)

(5) CHUCK TAYLOR & ORANGE CASSIDY & WHEELER YUTA vs. CAMARO JACKSON & DARIAN BENGSTON & DAVEY VEGA

Orange ate one chop from Vega and immediately tagged out to Yuta, who hit a nice springboard arm drag and dropkick. Vega got an eye rake and throw as his team made quick tags, isolating Yuta, including a deep squat suplex from Jackson. Yuta fought his way free with a massive double dropkick on Jackson & Bengston. Chuckie T made the tag and hit a Sole Food while Yuta hit a German suplex. Yuta followed with a huge flip dive, while Taylor hit the Awful Waffle on Bengston flush. Orange made the tag and got the pin. Post match, Vega tried to attack Cassidy, who laid him out with the Orange Punch to make the crowd happy.

WINNERS: Best Friends in 3:00

(Howard’s Analysis: It’s not very often we get to see Chuckie T break out the ol’ Awful Waffle, but I love it whenever he does. This was a fun squash from Best Friends.)

(6) DANTE MARTIN (w/Lio Rush) vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN

Martin front flipped out of a fireman’s carry, hit a nice springboard cross body and fired off arm drags early on. Kazarian tried grounding Martin, but Dante did a somersault snap mare from the apron back inside for two. Kazarian fought back with a slingshot stunner, but only got two. Dante did his backflip out of the ropes, but Kazarian turned him inside out with a clothesline. Martin almost did two revolutions with that flip. Kazarian tried to get the Chicken Wing off a counter to a somersault stunner, but Lio Rush tripped up Kazarian. With the distraction, Martin was able to hit the double springboard moonsault for the win. Post match, Kazarian refused a handshake and a confused Martin didn’t see the distraction, so he didn’t know what happened.

WINNER: Dante Martin in 5:30

(Howard’s Analysis: This was a match that felt like it was just getting going when it ended. These two worked well together and Rush cheating behind the ref & Dante’s back is good storytelling.)

(7) KRIS STATLANDER & THUNDER ROSA & RYO MIZUNAMI vs. EMI SAKURA & JAMIE HAYTER & REBEL (w/Mei Suruga & Lulu Pencil)

Hayter bailed immediately to avoid Rosa, who arm dragged Rebel a few times, but Rebel kicked free. Mizunami & Sakura made the tags and Ryo did her series of chops. Ryo wanted a Northern Lights, but Sakura countered into a reverse DDT. Sakura got Lulu & Suruga to do the We Will Rock You chant as she locked Ryo in a Romero Special. Rebel sort of hit the weirdest looking neckbreaker you’ll ever see before Ryo fought back with a spear on Sakura. Statlander made the hot tag and stacked her opponents on top of each other. The match broke down with Sakura hit Queen’s Gambit, Statlander with a Blue Thunder Bomb, Rebel hit a suplex into the ropes, Rosa blindsided her with a dropkick and finally the Fire Thunder Driver on Rebel for 3. Post match, Hayter attacked Rosa, but Ruby Soho made the save with a pipe. Soho almost hit Statlander by accident, playing off the miscommunication they had last night on Elevation.

WINNERS: Kris Statlander, Thunder Rosa & Ryo Mizunami in 5:00

(Howard’s Analysis: And this week’s episode of “Taz Sings the Hits” goes to Thunder Rosa, as we learned Taz wrote Rosa’s entrance music. I like Statlander & Ruby using Dark & Elevation to tease a fight before their tournament match. As for this match, it was an ok 6 woman tag, with there being other ones that stand out more than this one. I always enjoy seeing Sakura & Mizunami in these matches, regardless of their partners.)

(8) LEE MORIARTY & MATT SYDAL vs. 2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker)

Sydal got a huge hometown pop from the St. Louis crowd. Lee immediately took down Sydal, who fired back with an arm drag and standing mariposa for one. Lee & Sydal hit dueling leg lariats, but as Moriarty went for a Tornado DDT, Lee hit a Northern Lights into his corner. Moriarty was isolated before he tried to leap to Sydal, but Parker tackled him in mid air, which looked great. Sydal finally made the hot tag as he lit up both Parker & Lee up with kicks. Sydal hit a charging corner knee strike and Meteora off the top for two as Lee threw Moriarty down onto them. Moriarty saved his partner from a double suplex, hit a low tope on Lee, while Sydal hit a pump knee and Lightning Spiral on Parker for three. Post match, Lio Rush & Dante Martin had a face off from the ramp with their opponents tomorrow night.

WINNERS: Lee Moriarty & Matt Sydal in 5:30

(Howard’s Analysis: This has been a pretty action packed episode of Dark so far, but this has probably been my favorite match so far. This was really good stuff from both teams, as Moriarty & Sydal worked great together, while 2point0 remain one of the most entertaining duos on Dark & Elevation.)

(9) NYLA ROSE vs. TOOTIE LYNN

Tootie got a nice reaction from the crowd, as she lit up Nyla with kicks to start, but Nyla bulldozed her soon after. Nyla connected with a corner splash and somersault senton, picking Tootie up at a two count to hit a Samoan Drop. Tootie was hung out to dry on the top rope, as Nyla hit the King Kong knee for the easy win.

WINNER: Nyla Rose in 2:00

(Howard’s Analysis: It’s a little refreshing to not have to hear Vickie Guerrero screeching at us during Nyla’s entrance. This was a perfect dominating win for Nyla as she heads into a quarterfinal TBS Title tournament match with her former rival Hikaru Shida.)

(10) ANDRADE EL IDOLO (w/Jose the Assistant) vs. WARHORSE

We haven’t seen Warhorse on AEW programming since his match with Cody last year. He got a huge pop from the crowd as Andrade made Jose the Assistant fake like he was going to start the match. This just distracted Warhorse, as Andrade attacked. Warhorse blocked a superplex, tried a leaping attack off the top, but Andrade powerbombed him down, hitting El Idolo for the quick win.

WINNER: Andrade El Idolo in 2:00

(Howard’s Analysis: It’s hard to believe Andrade has been in AEW for about 6 months and this is only his sixth match. Poor Warhorse didn’t get much here, so I hope we see him again.)

(11) POWERHOUSE HOBBS & RICKY STARKS (w/Hook) vs. 10 & ALAN “5” ANGELS

10 no sold early Starks offense, as he dished out 10 corner punches and fall away slam. Angels tagged in and hit a quick hurricanrana before dishing out 5 corner punches. Starks quickly brought 5 to his corner, as Hobbs immediately went to work. 5 went low and after the legs of Hobbs, who demolished 5 with a body tackle and spinning suplex. Team Taz kept 5 isolated, as Starks mugged for the camera, admiring Hobbs beating up 5, who tried to make a comeback, but failed. 5 used his speed to make the hot tag to 10, who hit some clotheslines and corner pump kicks. 10 flattened Hobbs with a spinebuster, looked for the Full Nelson, but Starks broke it up, allowing Hobbs to hit his own spinebuster for two. Starks leveled 5 with a Spear, then the match sort of fell apart with Hobbs just hitting a slam on 5, with Starks picking up the pieces for the win.

WINNERS: Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks in 7:00

(Howard’s Analysis: About 95% of this match was solid, but right at the end, everyone was on a different page and it sort of got really clunky. Aside from those last 30 seconds or so, this was a fun little tag match.)

(12) TAY CONTI (w/Anna Jay) vs. MIRANDA GORDY

I love that Miranda Gordy hails from Badstreet USA. Conti quickly leveled Gordy with multiple running corner boots and hit a DD-Tay for the lightning quick win.

WINNER: Tay Conti in 37 seconds

(Howard’s Analysis: To say Conti is ready for Dr. Britt Baker is an understatement.)

(13) WARDLOW (w/Shawn Spears) vs. RYAN MANTELL

Wardlow shrugged off a shoulder block and laid out Mantell with a powerbomb and Casualty of War for the quick KO. Post match, Spears hit a C4 all while eating an apple.

WINNER: Wardlow in 1:00

(Howard’s Analysis: Destruction, thy name is Wardlow.)

(14) DARBY ALLIN vs. QT MARSHALL

QT ran down Sting & Darby before the match and said he would end Darby for MJF. The crowd is on fire for Darby, who avoided early takedowns. Darby hit his springboard arm drag, but QT hit a left arm lariat that turned Darby inside out. Darby kneed his way out of a suplex, QT fired off an overhand chop and hit his suplex for two. QT hit an overhead belly to belly and perfect diving headbutt off the top for two. Darby fought back with a missile dropkick that sent QT to the floor, as Darby followed up with a missile low tope. Back inside, Darby hit a Code Red for a close two and Coffin Drop for the victory.

WINNER: Darby Allin in 5:00

(Howard’s Analysis: It’s nice to see QT have a match without the Factory interfering constantly, as this was a really fun back & forth battle. Darby looked great and is ready for MJF in what could be a sleeper match for Full Gear on Saturday.)

(15) CHRISTIAN CAGE & JUNGLE BOY & LUCHASAURUS vs. ISIAH KASSIDY & MATT HARDY & THE BLADE

After an opening series, Kassidy hit a head scissors and cut off Jungle Boy from doing his step up arm drag. If at first you don’t succeed, Jungle Boy hit it on the second try, flipped up and stomped on Kassidy’s hand in the process. I agree with Taz, he didn’t know if Jungle Boy meant to do that, regardless, it was perfect. Hardy & Christian jumped in and immediately countered finisher attempts with Hardy quickly tagging Blade, who ate a right hand. Hardy & Kassidy were taken down, which gave Blade enough time to hit a front suplex and boot to the ribs. Christian was isolated until Kassidy tried to do a tribute to the Hardy Boyz, but Christian got his knees up on a Swanton Bomb. Luchasaurus made the hot tag, cleaned house and Green Tongue Jones ran wild as Taz called him. The crowd popped for all of Luchasaurus’ offense before Matt chop blocked him to loud boos. Hardy went for a Twist of Fate, missed and ate a Tail Whip. Kassidy & Blade were planted with a double chokeslam. Blade fought back with a snap suplex on Jungle Boy in the corner, Luchasaurus was hit with a Twist of Fate, Christian hit a Killswitch, Kassidy with a leaping stunner, then Jungle Boy slapped on the Snare Trap to tap out Blade.

WINNERS: Christian Cage & Jurassic Express in 9:00

(Howard’s Analysis: First things first, I’m happy to see The Blade back in action after some time off. This was an action packed main event with the babyface team getting a very loud ovation. Jungle Boy has a beard now and I don’t know how to feel about that. I’m so used to his babyface with a, well, baby face. I will say it makes him look a lot older. Christian & Jurassic Express are ready for The Superkliq.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Do two hours of Dark seem like a struggle a lot of the times due to the amount of squashes? Absolutely, but this show was filled with competitive matches in front of a hot crowd. It felt like the early days of Dark, as I don’t mind the Dark Zone in Orlando, but I still wouldn’t mind if Dark had these kinds of shows more often. Matches of the night would be Sydal & Moriarty vs. 2point0, Martin vs. Kazarian, Darby vs. QT and the main event six-man. Those would be the matches I’d seek out, as this was a very enjoyable episode of Dark.

