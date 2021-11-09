News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/9 – Keller's Focus On AEW: Highlights and reaction to Eddie Kingston's Players' Tribune article, Rampage ratings info including 7-day totals compared to Dynamite, Mark Henry-Paul Wight banter, Dark notes (18 min.)

November 9, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • Highlights and reaction to Eddie Kingston’s Players’ Tribune article
  • AEW Rampage ratings info including 7-day totals compared to Dynamite
  • Mark Henry-Paul Wight banter on Elevation
  • Dark preview
  • Other miscellaneous stuff

