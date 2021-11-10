HEYDORN’S DYNAMITE RECEIPT 11/10: Kenny Omega and Adam Page head back to basics for effective go-home contract signing

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-It’s important to remember that Bryan Danielson was retired not that long ago. The idea of seeing this era of his career was a distant dream that lived in a galaxy far, far away. None of it guaranteed, but it’s here. How damn fun. More, just more, more, more. Like most of Danielson’s matches thus far in AEW, the Romero match was unique in its own Danielson way.

-I was cold on the ATT stuff. I was and still am a little bit due to the residual effect it will have on some acts, but their go-home angle with Inner Circle this week was very effective and well executed. Look, Inner Circle is winning at Full Gear, but the attack tonight left a little doubt out there. Plus, they built more good heat for the heels and created a mountain for the babyface Inner Circle team to overcome.

-Tay Conti needed a solid win and got it in the six-woman tag match with Anna Jay and Thunder Rosa. It’s time to see some range from Conti. She’s improved greatly and can have a physical match, but she needs to get the psychology down. She’s playing a part right now and needs to blend authentically into her character to accentuate it more effectively.

-Britt Baker gave her all in helping to present Conti as a threat to her title. Baker’s body language and facial expression conveyed self-doubt and elevated Conti’s credibility.

-Tony Khan just might be playing the extra-long game in setting up some kind of Undisputed Era vs. Elite program. Bobby Fish associating with Cole and The Young Bucks is step one.

-Wardlow didn’t have much time in the ring tonight, but didn’t need much either. He reestablished himself as the monster of AEW and all it took was a quick squash. Someone from AEW is going to jump to WWE at some point. Wardlow may have a check with lots of zeros waiting for him in New York.

-Lio Rush wrestled that tag team match next to Dante Martin against Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty with a chip on his shoulder and something to prove. The guy doesn’t need to prove a thing, but took command of the match and shined.

-Sorry, but just not buying Malaki Black in the story between Andrade El Idolo, Cody, and Pac. The character just doesn’t fit the narrative being told – especially after already wrapping up the Cody feud. The opportunity cost of having him in this and not something else damages his star power in the short-term.

-The closing contract signing between Kenny Omega and Adam Page for their main event championship match at Full Gear wasn’t flashy. It’s wasn’t overly cute. It wasn’t particularly unique, either. It was simple, but supremely impactful. The heels got heat, babyface Page laid out his mission and statement for Full Gear, they did an angle at the end, and then wrapped it up. That checks the boxes and leaves the program simmering at a hot level ahead of the match instead of boiling over before it takes place. Very well done. Easter egg? The Kota Ibushi mention by Page.

CATCH-UP: 11/10 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s detailed report and analysis of final Full Gear hype, Omega-Hangman contract signing, Pac vs. Dax