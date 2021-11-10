News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/10 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Dynamite preview and thoughts on key factors that need emphasis, AEW Dark notes, latest social media including vintage 2002 pic, more (19 min.)

November 10, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • Dynamite preview and thoughts on key factors that need emphasis
  • AEW Dark notes
  • Cody charity bowling event update
  • Latest social media including vintage 2002 pic, Tony Khan, Cody interaction with fan
  • More miscellaneous

