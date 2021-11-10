VIP AUDIO 11/10 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Dynamite preview and thoughts on key factors that need emphasis, AEW Dark notes, latest social media including vintage 2002 pic, more (19 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:
-
Dynamite preview and thoughts on key factors that need emphasis
- AEW Dark notes
- Cody charity bowling event update
- Latest social media including vintage 2002 pic, Tony Khan, Cody interaction with fan
- More miscellaneous
