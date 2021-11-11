11/10 ROH WOMEN’S DIVISION WEDNESDAY RESULTS: Trish Adora & Willow Nightingale vs. Gia Scott & Vita VonStarr; Shane Taylor scouts

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ROH WOMEN’S DIVISION WEDNESDAY REPORT

NOVEMBER 10, 2021

AIRED ON YOUTUBE

REPORT BY HARLEY R. PAGEOT, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman

Opening video.

-Alyssa Marino, Maria Kanellis-Bennett, and LuFisto checked in via Zoom but quickly sent things to the empty arena.

-Vita VonStarr was out first in white gear and a Midsommar flower crown. She’s a member of The Righteous but there was no sign of them. Her partner was Gia Scott.

Willow Nightingale was out first for the opponents, followed by Pan Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling Champion Trish Adora

(1) TRISH ADORA & WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs. GIA SCOTT & VITA VONSTARR

VonStarr and Adora started. Adora easily took control. VonStarr tagged out, as did Adora. Double-teaming to Scott. Adora back in with some arm drags. Scott raked her eyes. VonStarr with a leg scissors to Adora in the ropes. The heels continued to isolate Adora. Hot tag to Nightingale. She knocked Scott off the apron and caught VonStarr with some forearms. Spinebuster for two. Tag and a spear from Scott. Sloppy moonsault from VonStarr, who tried covering but Scott had to remind her she wasn’t legal. Angle slam from Adora to Scott. DDT from VonStarr to Adora. Shane Taylor appeared on the entrance ramp. Lariat Tubman from Adora to Scott for the pin.

WINNERS: Adora & Nightingale in 10:39.

-Taylor applauded as Adora and Nightingale walked past him to the ramp.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Despite Riccaboni referring to it in the future tense here, it was one month ago on October 11 television that Nightingale defeated Angelina Love and Miranda Alize to qualify for a #1 contender’s match that will determine Rok-C’s opponent at Final Battle. Final Battle takes place on December 11, now one month away, and there has been zero follow-up. We don’t know when Trish Adora vs. Allysin Kay vs. Mandy Leon will take place to determine Nightingale’s opponent in the #1 contender match and we don’t know when the #1 contender’s match will actually take place. Either way, there is less than four weeks to have both of those matches occur and try to build some sort of conflict between the winner and Rok-C in order to put some heat on what could very well be the last women’s match in the history of Ring Of Honor.

Anyway, this match was decent. But with ROH potentially at death’s door and the women having gone right back to only being featured on TV once or twice a month, it’s hard to care about something like this that feels like it has zero stakes. One would imagine it will be Adora winning the second three-way and facing Nightingale since they teamed here today. But that scenario creates a babyface vs. babyface match with the winner challenging ultra-babyface Rok-C. That really doesn’t seem to do anyone any favors when they’re all still in the introductory phase of their ROH careers.)