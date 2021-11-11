SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan says that though his involvement in the AEW creative process has grown and changed, the EVP’s are still heavily involved and enhancing the business.

In an interview with Wade Keller for PWTorch, Khan discussed the EVP roles and leadership within the locker room and on different projects for the business.

“They’re still very involved in a lot of aspects of the business and a lot of those things have been enhanced,” Khan said of the EVP’s. “The amount of development of huge resources that have been allocated towards building a great console video game, Kenny Omega has led a team and has really spearheaded this project with our staff and he’s been such a great leader and so Kenny Omega’s helped lead the company in a few different ways in the past couple years. Working with The Young Bucks, Cody, they’re great leaders backstage with the wrestlers.”

In the interview, Khan also discussed how and why the creative process changed for him as things progressed along.

“It’s not because of anybody except my own feel that I’ve probably gotten a little bit more hands on with the stuff I do than when we started, but that makes perfect sense because I have never worked in a wrestling company,” Khan said about how his early creative process compared to today. “I’d only come in from the outside, so I was organizing a lot of things at the beginning and I was like the head of a committee and I think there are a lot of drawbacks of trying to book a wrestling show with a committee. Even if you’re at the forefront of it, it’s still a mind-bogglingly difficult process and I kind of around the start of 2020, the end of 2019, moved more to me writing the show and the show has been better for it. Not because everybody doesn’t have good ideas, they’re still contributing all their ideas and that part hasn’t changed. In general, I found it to be much easier and more productive if I just try and organize the show at home between shows and have a good idea arriving at TV with what I want to do next week.”

This Saturday, Khan and AEW will run their Full Gear PPV event with Kenny Omega vs. Adam Page for the AEW World Championship in the main event.

