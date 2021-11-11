FREE PODCAST 11/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – Honor Speak: Maitland & McClelland interview Beer City Bruiser about his match with Caprice Coleman on upcoming episode of ROH TV and his time in ROH, preview ROH’s Honor for All Honor Club special, more (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland interview Beer City Bruiser and discuss his feud with Caprice Coleman, his tag team with Brian Milonas, and his time in ROH. They also make predictions for the card for Honor for All, review this week’s ROH Championship Edition (Josh Woods vs. LSG for the ROH Pure title and Bandido vs. Alex Zayne for the ROH World Title), and discuss ROH Week by Week and Women’s Division Wednesday. In the VIP portion, Chris and Justin discuss Brody King vs. Ryan Galone from Beyond Wrestling and Hirooki Goto vs. Beer City Bruiser from New Japan Pro Wrestling.

