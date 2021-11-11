VIP AUDIO 11/11 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): How could WWE miss so badly with Keith Lee? Cooking show with a wrestler? Cole leave Elite to rejoin UE? Is AEW-GCW connection a good thing? Montreal Screwjob in 2021? More (84 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the third and final installment of The Fix this week, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by VIP members to the Fix Mailbag:

How could WWE miss so badly with Keith Lee?

Thoughts on the Washington Post article on the AEW vs. WWE battle and also C.M. Punk not responding to the reporter

Are there any signature moves of wrestlers that you wish they’d stop doing?

Do you ever fear other corporations are just like WWE when it comes to profits over product quality? Is WWE an example of a weakness of capitalism?

Which wrestlers on on a list provided would you least want to cohost a cooking show with?

Is pro wrestling going backwards when it comes to its treatment and framing of women wrestlers?

Why did WWE let Serena Deeb go?

Are you hoping Adam Cole breaks out of The Elite and ends up reforming Undisputed Era?

Would NXT benefit from MLW being folded into it?

Is AEW working with GCW a good thing, and could wrestlers feel pressure to get hit with light tubes or get cut with pizza cutters?

Is Adam Page a modern Steve Austin and C.M. Punk a modern John Cena while Kingston is actually playing a modern-day C.M. Punk circa 2011? And is Cody like Bret Hart during his WrestleMania 13 stage?

Why does Kenny Omega get criticized for being goofy when Shawn Michaels in 1997 was also quite goofy?

Is it possible Roman Reigns is keeping Paul Heyman around knowing he can’t trust him but to keep his enemy close to him?

Does Cody really ever have to officially be turned heel definitively or can he stay the course and change will happen organically?

If the Montreal Screwjob never happened in 1997, what would happen if a wrestler today happened to refuse to drop the title on his way out?

Was Jacket Time an intentional masturbation reference?

What is the likelihood of Canelo boxing Usman? How long would Kurmaru last if that happened?

How long can WWE try to live the fantasy of not being a pro wrestling company?

Are there any quirks of wrestling that fans are used to or accept that is a deal-killer for non-fans? For instance, Excalibur wearing a wrestling mask on TV.

