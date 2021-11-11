News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/11 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Dynamite ratings details and analysis, Danielson talks about potential to work in Japan, most notable items from Khan’s AEW podcast this week, Roho on Rousey, more (17 min.)

November 11, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • AEW Dynamite ratings last week
  • Highlights and reaction to Tony Khan’s appearance on “AEW Unrestricted” hyping Full Gear
  • Reported change in plans to Cody match at PPV and why it might have been changed
  • Danielson talks about his agreement with AEW and what WWE offered him that they usually don’t offer other wrestlers
  • Ruby Soho touts her relationship with Ronda Rousey during their time in WWE
  • Other miscellaneous topics

