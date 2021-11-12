VIP AUDIO 11/12 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Rampage line-up update, Rampage & Full Gear ticket sales update for Minneapolis, Tony Khan media Q&A notes, Washington Post on WWE vs. AEW, more (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:
- Rampage and Full Gear ticket sales update for Minneapolis
- Highlights and anlysis of the Washington Post article on WWE vs. AEW with Tony Khan quotes
- Tony Khan media Q&A notes and what to listen for and what stood out
- Then the full Tony Khan media Q&A audio
