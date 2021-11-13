VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #681 (December 1, 2001): Story behind WWF’s decision to split brands, Jim Ross Torch Talk on being mocked by Ed Ferrara, Roundtable on biggest name the WWF could sign

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #681 cover-dated December 1, 2001: This issue’s cover story details WWF’s decision to split the roster into two brands… Part four of Jim Ross “Torch Talk” includes his reaction to being mocked on the air by Ed Ferrara… Torch Roundtable features staff thoughts on the biggest talent signing the WWF could make… Plus Wade Keller’s “End Notes,” Ask the Torch, live event reports from two WWF house shows, reports on Raw, Smackdown, ECW, and other TV shows, ETC. Newswire, 1991 Backtrack, and more…



