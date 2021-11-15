VIP AUDIO 11/15 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Eric Krol joins Wade to reflect on AEW Full Gear and Media Q&A event they attended in person, notes on Being the Elite’s PPV backstage footage (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by former PWTorch columnist Eric Krol to reflect on AEW Full Gear and Media Q&A event they attended in person Saturday night. They discuss:

Are AEW PPVs at four hours too long and what would be the best way to shorten the shows

Crowd response for C.M. Punk at Full Gear in Minneapolis compared to his return in Chicago (Eric was there for both).

Where to go next with both Punk and Eddie Kingston

Impressions of Punk’s Q&A with media after Full Gear

Lots of thoughts on Hangman Page including crowd reaction, match quality, post-match celebration, media Q&A, and more.

Noteworthy items from “Being the Elite” today including Page backstage after winning the title at Full Gear

