VIP AUDIO 11/15 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Eric Krol joins Wade to reflect on AEW Full Gear and Media Q&A event they attended in person, notes on Being the Elite’s PPV backstage footage (33 min.)

November 15, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by former PWTorch columnist Eric Krol to reflect on AEW Full Gear and Media Q&A event they attended in person Saturday night. They discuss:

  • Are AEW PPVs at four hours too long and what would be the best way to shorten the shows
  • Crowd response for C.M. Punk at Full Gear in Minneapolis compared to his return in Chicago (Eric was there for both).
  • Where to go next with both Punk and Eddie Kingston
  • Impressions of Punk’s Q&A with media after Full Gear
  • Lots of thoughts on Hangman Page including crowd reaction, match quality, post-match celebration, media Q&A, and more.
  • Noteworthy items from “Being the Elite” today including Page backstage after winning the title at Full Gear

