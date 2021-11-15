VIP AUDIO 11/15 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Eric Krol joins Wade to reflect on AEW Full Gear and Media Q&A event they attended in person, notes on Being the Elite’s PPV backstage footage (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by former PWTorch columnist Eric Krol to reflect on AEW Full Gear and Media Q&A event they attended in person Saturday night. They discuss:
- Are AEW PPVs at four hours too long and what would be the best way to shorten the shows
- Crowd response for C.M. Punk at Full Gear in Minneapolis compared to his return in Chicago (Eric was there for both).
- Where to go next with both Punk and Eddie Kingston
- Impressions of Punk’s Q&A with media after Full Gear
- Lots of thoughts on Hangman Page including crowd reaction, match quality, post-match celebration, media Q&A, and more.
- Noteworthy items from “Being the Elite” today including Page backstage after winning the title at Full Gear
