VIP AUDIO 11/16 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Dynamite Preview, Hangman’s first promo as champion, Rampage ratings and an idea to improve them, Khan on Rampage timeslot, fun Henry-Big Show-Schiavone exchanges (23 min.)

In today's new podcast series, "Focus On… AEW," PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:
- The importance of Hangman Page’s first promo as champion on Dynamite this week
- Preview of Dynamite’s announced matches
- Rampage ratings from last Friday and an idea how to improve them
- Tony Khan’s response to whether Rampage could or should move from later Friday slot
- Fun banter among Paul Wight, Mark Henry, and Tony Schiavone on AEW Dark
- An update on Pixie the cat and a memorable weekend overall seeing a lot of friends in person
