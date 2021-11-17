VIP AUDIO 11/16 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Dynamite Preview, Hangman’s first promo as champion, Rampage ratings and an idea to improve them, Khan on Rampage timeslot, fun Henry-Big Show-Schiavone exchanges (23 min.)

News Ticker

November 17, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • The importance of Hangman Page’s first promo as champion on Dynamite this week
  • Preview of Dynamite’s announced matches
  • Rampage ratings from last Friday and an idea how to improve them
  • Tony Khan’s response to whether Rampage could or should move from later Friday slot
  • Fun banter among Paul Wight, Mark Henry, and Tony Schiavone on AEW Dark
  • An update on Pixie the cat and a memorable weekend overall seeing a lot of friends in person

