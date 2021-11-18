VIP AUDIO 11/18 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 3 of 3): Is Danielson doing what was planned for Mox, Stardom’s “Ghastly” match, Reigns-Heyman dynamic, Bron Breaker, ROH Final Battle, more (75 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part three of The Fix this week, “The Fix Mailbag” edition, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by VIP members:

Should WWE redo character development from NXT once they’re moved to Raw or Smackdown?

What is the backstory and importance of Junior Dos Santos and Andre Arlovski?

Should WWE pipe in crowd heat from AEW shows onto Raw and Smackdown broadcasts?

Is it an indictment of WWE that only moments like Hangman Page’s have come from tripping and falling into Becky Lynch, Bryan Danielson, and Kofi Kingston?

Did you watch Full Gear again on TV and did you pick up on anything new?

Did you notice Jungle Boy looked conflicted before hitting the Con-Chairto?

Thoughts on Stardom and also the “Ghastly Match”

Do you have any insights on AEW payouts and salaries for wrestlers and EVPs?

Could EVPs have made more doing more All In events rather than signing with AEW but not getting any stake in ownership?

More talk about the Roman Reigns-Paul Heyma dynamic.

Is Becky Lynch incorrectly framed as a heel and is there really any babyface who can get fans to stop cheering her?

What is the revenue split that goes to WWE wrestlers relative to overall revenue?

Might ROH Final Battle include some surprise returning stars from ROH’s past?

Is Vince McMahon patient enough to let Bron Breaker develop before pushing him on the main roster?

Why do wrestlers have to break holds when in the ropes? When did this become a rule?

Isn’t it just as easy to consider Kenny Omega is staying heel and Adam Cole will end up turning babyface once Omega returns?

Do you think Danielson’s current storyline with Hangman and Dark Order was originally planned for Jon Moxley?

Shouldn’t wrestling companies work harder to get international distribution of their product?

