News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1749 (Nov. 18, 2021): Keller’s cover story on “Hangman” Page’s AEW Title win, Full Gear PPV Report and Roundtable Reviews, Parks column on NXT developmental cuts

November 18, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1749

Cover-dated November 18, 2021

LINK: 1749 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

CLICK FOR ALL 2020 NEWSLETTERS

CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on “Hangman” Adam Page’s AEW Title win at Full Gear… Keller’s report on AEW Dynamite… Full detailed coverage of AEW Full Gear and the PPV Roundtable Reviews… Greg Parks column on the NXT developmental cutbacks… And more…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO  (app users hard-press the link to activate)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021