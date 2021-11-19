VIP AUDIO 11/19 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Rampage preview and ramifications including thoughts on SuperKliq-Undisputed Era dynamic, Omega health update, Full Gear grade poll results, TK comments on Dynamite (14 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller is covers the following topics:
- AEW Rampage preview and ramifications including thoughts on SuperKliq-Undisputed Era dynamic, Billy Gunn vs. Darby, TBS Tournament status
- Kenny Omega health update
- AEW Full Gear PPV grade poll results
- Tony Khan comments on this week’s Dynamite episode and rating
