VIP AUDIO 11/19 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at WWE Survivor Series 2021 (46 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? WWE Survivor Series 2021. On the show, Zack Heydorn analyzes the build to every single match on the card including both the men’s and women’s, Raw vs. Smackdown, Survivor Series matches, Roman Reigns vs. Big E, Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair, Damian Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, and more. Enjoy!

