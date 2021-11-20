New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.
Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.
G1 CLIMAX 31 CENTRAL – A comprehensive guide to watching the G1 Climax 31 tournament including event reviews from PWTorch.com staffers, Radican’s viewing guide for each night of the tournament, updated A and B block standings, and more.
CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS
IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Shingo Takagi
IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Tomohiro Ishii
IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion: Kenta
IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: El Desperado
Strong Openweight Champion: Tom Lawler
CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS
IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi)
IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask
NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: House of Torture (Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Sho)
King of Pro Wrestling 2021 Provisional Champion: Toru Yano
NEW JAPAN TOURNAMENT WINNERS 2021
New Japan Cup winner: Will Ospreay
New Japan Cup USA winner: Tom Lawler
Tag Team Turbulence winners: Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows
Super Junior Tag League winners: Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado
G1 Climax 31 winner: Kazuchika Okada
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2021
How to Watch
- New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick
- You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops. You cannot access New Japan World using a chromebook.
- Starting June 25, you can purchase blocks of NJPW Strong on Fite.TV that will air the same date and day as they do on NJPW World.
IMPORTANT NOTES
- NJPW Strong moves to Saturday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern beginning on Sept. 18. It will air on NJPW World and be available to purchase on PPV each week on Fite.tv.
- Most NJPW shows are available for replay on NJPW World shortly after live airings end.
- Wrestle Kingdom 16: Night 3 on Jan. 8 will only be available on Abema PPV for the first week. It will air with English and Japanese commentary. After seven days, it will be available on demand on NJPW World.
November New Japan events
NJPW Strong, Nov. 20, 2021 – airs live on NJPW World and on Fite.tv PPV (live w/English and Japanese commentary options)
- Clark Connors vs. TJP
- Ariya Daivari & Lio Rush vs Bey-F-Fs (Chris Bey & El Phantasmo)
- FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) vs Yuya Uemura & Kevin Knight
World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Nov. 21 – Dolphin’s Arena Gymnasium (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)
BOSJ
- Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado
- Robbie Eagles vs. El Phantasmo
- Bushi vs. Sho
- Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Yoh
- Master Wato vs. Taiji Ishimori
- Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Douki
- Yuto Nakashima vs. Ryohei Oiwa (non-tournament)
World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Nov. 23 – Culttz Kawasaki (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)
World Tag League
- Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs. Tetsuya Naito & Sanada
- Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi vs. Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare
- Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa
- Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe vs. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens
- Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi
- Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask vs. Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi
- Yuto Nakashima vs. Kosei Fujita
World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Nov. 24 – Korakeun Hall (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)
BOSJ
- Hiromu Takahashi vs. Bushi
- Taiji Ishimori vs. El Phantasmo
- El Desperado vs. Douki
- Sho vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
- Robbie Eagles vs. Yoh
- Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Master Wato
- Ryohei Oiwa vs. Kosei Fujita (non-tournament)
NJPW Strong Nov. 27, 2021 (airs live on NJPW World and Fite.tv PPV w/English and Japanese commentary)
- Hiromu Takahashi vs. Taiji Ishimori
- Robbie Eagles vs. El Desperado
- Bushi vs. El Phantasmo
- Yoh vs. Master Wato
- Sho vs. Douki
- Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
- Yuto Nakashima vs. Ryohei Oiwa (non-tournament)
World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Nov. 28 – Togane Arena (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)
World Tag League
- Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa
- Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask vs. Minoru Suzuki & TAKA Michinoku
- Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi
- Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs. Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare
- Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens
- Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe vs. Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan
- Yuto Nakashima vs. Ryohei Oiwa
World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Nov. 29 – Korakeun Hall (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)
BOSJ
- Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo
- El Desperado vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
- Sho vs. Master Wato
- Yoh vs. Taiji Ishimori
- Robbie Eagles vs. Bushi
- Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Douki
- Ryohei Oiwa vs. Kosei Fujita
World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Nov. 30 – Korakeun Hall (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)
World Tag League
- Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare
- Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi
- Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa
- Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe vs. Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi
- Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi
- Minoru Suzuki & Takagi Michinoku vs. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens
- Yuto Nakashima vs. Ryohei Oiwa
December New Japan Events
World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Dec. 2 – Wing Hat Kasukabe (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)
World Tag League
- Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi
- Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs. Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi
- Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi
- Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask vs. Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare
- Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens
- Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe vs. Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku
- Yuto Nakashima vs. Kosei Fujita
World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Dec. 3 – Gymnasium of Tokorozawa Citizen Main-arena (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)
BOSJ
- Yoh vs. El Desperado
- Hiromu Takahashi vs. Ryusuke Taguchi
- Sho vs. El Phantasmo
- Bushi vs. Taiji Ishimori
- Robbie Eagles vs. Douki
- Master Wato vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
- Ryohei Oiwa vs. Kosei Fujita (non-tournament)
World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Dec. 4 – Aimesse Yamanashi (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)
World Tag League
- World Tag League: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa
- World Tag League: Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi
- World Tag League: Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Tetsuya Naito & Sandada
- World Tag League: Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe vs. Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare
- World Tag League: Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi vs. Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku
- World Tag League: Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask vs. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens
- Shingo Takagi vs. Ryohei Oiwa
NJPW Strong Dec. 4, 2021 (airs live on NJPW World and Fite.tv PPV w/English and Japanese commentary)
No card announced
World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Dec. 5 – Twin Messe Shizuoka South Hall (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)
BOSJ
- Bushi vs. El Desperado
- Hiromu Takahashi vs. Master Wato
- Robbie Eagles vs. Sho
- Ryusuke Taguchi vs. El Phantasmo
- Yoh vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
- Taiji Ishimori vs. Douki
- Yuto Nakashima vs. Ryohei Oiwa (non-tournament)
World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Dec. 7 – ZIP Arena Okayama (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)
World Tag League
- Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa
- Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi vs. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens
- Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare
- Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi
- Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs. Minoru Suzuki & TakaMichinoku
- Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi
World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Dec. 8 – Yawatahama Citizen Sports Center (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)
BOSJ
- Hiromu Takahashi vs. Douki
- Ryusuke Taguchi vs. El Desperado
- Taiji Ishimori vs. Sho
- Yoh vs. El Phantasmo
- Robbie Eagles vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
- Master Wato vs. Bushi
- Ryohei Oiwa vs. Kosei Fujita (non-tournament)
NJPW Strong “Nemesis” tapings, Dec. 9 – The Vermont Hollywood
- Jay White vs. Christopher Daniels
- David Finlay vs. Jonah
- Ariya Daivari vs. Alex Wayne
World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Dec. 9 – Item Ehime (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)
World Tag League
- Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi vs. Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare
- Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs. Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan
- Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa vs. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens
- Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi
- Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask vs. Tetsuya Naito & Sanada
- Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi
- Yuto Nakashima vs. Kosei Fujita (non-tournament)
World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Dec. 11 -Aqulier Himeji (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)
BOSJ
- Sho vs. Yoh
- Hiromu Takahashi vs. Robbie Eagles
- El Desperado vs. El Phantasmo
- Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Taiji Ishimori
- Master Wato vs. Douki
- Bushi vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru
- Yuto Nakashima vs. Ryohei Oiwa (non-tournament)
NJPW Strong Dec. 11, 2021 (airs live on NJPW World and Fite.tv PPV w/English and Japanese commentary)
No card announced
World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Dec. 12 – Hiroshima Green Arena (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)
World Tag League
- Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi
- Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa
- Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe vs. Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask
- Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens
- Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku
- Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi
- Kosei Fujita vs. Ryohei Oiwa
World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Dec. 15 – Ryogoku Kokugikan (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)
World Tag League 2021 and BOSJ 28 Finals
No card announced
NJPW Strong Dec. 18, 2021 (airs live on NJPW World and Fite.tv PPV w/English and Japanese commentary)
No card announced
NJPW Strong Dec. 25, 2021 (airs live on NJPW World and Fite.tv PPV w/English and Japanese commentary)
No card announced
January New Japan Events
Wrestle Kingdom 16, Jan. 4 – The Tokyo Dome (PPV live on NJPW World with Japanese and English commentary)
IWGP World Hvt. Champion Shingo Takagi vs. G1 Climax 31 Champion Kazuchika Okada
Wrestle Kingdom 16, Jan. 5 – The Tokyo Dome (PPV live on NJPW World with Japanese and English commentary)
Will Ospreay vs. Shingo Takagi vs. Kazuchika Okada winner
Wrestle Kingdom 16, Jan. 8 – Yokohama Arena (PPV live on Abema with Japanese and English commentary, NJPW World on 7 day delay)
NJPW vs. NOAH
