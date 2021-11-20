New Japan Central: How to watch New Japan events, complete list of upcoming matches, lineups, singles champions, and tag champions, English and Japanese commentary availability

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Note: This page will serve as the central place for Pro Wrestling Torch readers to find out about upcoming New Japan event and PPV lineups. All these events require a monthly subscription to NJPWWorld.com to gain access to them to view. If an event is available on another platform, I will note it on the list of events below.

Also, we will keep an updated list of all the current singles and tag team champions updated as title changes occur throughout the year.

G1 CLIMAX 31 CENTRAL – A comprehensive guide to watching the G1 Climax 31 tournament including event reviews from PWTorch.com staffers, Radican’s viewing guide for each night of the tournament, updated A and B block standings, and more.

CURRENT NJPW SINGLES CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Champion: Shingo Takagi

IWGP NEVER Openweight Champion: Tomohiro Ishii

IWGP U.S. Hvt. Champion: Kenta

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Champion: El Desperado

Strong Openweight Champion: Tom Lawler

CURRENT NJPW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS

IWGP World Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Dangerous Tekkers (Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi)

IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions: Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask

NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions: House of Torture (Evil & Yujiro Takahashi & Sho)

King of Pro Wrestling 2021 Provisional Champion: Toru Yano

NEW JAPAN TOURNAMENT WINNERS 2021

New Japan Cup winner: Will Ospreay

New Japan Cup USA winner: Tom Lawler

Tag Team Turbulence winners: Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows

Super Junior Tag League winners: Yoshinobu Kanemaru & El Desperado

G1 Climax 31 winner: Kazuchika Okada

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING SCHEDULE 2021

How to Watch

New Japan World currently has an app on Amazon Fire Stick

You can also watch New Japan World on most tablets, smartphones, and laptops. You cannot access New Japan World using a chromebook.

Starting June 25, you can purchase blocks of NJPW Strong on Fite.TV that will air the same date and day as they do on NJPW World.

IMPORTANT NOTES

NJPW Strong moves to Saturday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern beginning on Sept. 18. It will air on NJPW World and be available to purchase on PPV each week on Fite.tv.

Most NJPW shows are available for replay on NJPW World shortly after live airings end.

Wrestle Kingdom 16: Night 3 on Jan. 8 will only be available on Abema PPV for the first week. It will air with English and Japanese commentary. After seven days, it will be available on demand on NJPW World.

November New Japan events

NJPW Strong, Nov. 20, 2021 – airs live on NJPW World and on Fite.tv PPV (live w/English and Japanese commentary options)

Clark Connors vs. TJP

Ariya Daivari & Lio Rush vs Bey-F-Fs (Chris Bey & El Phantasmo)

FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) vs Yuya Uemura & Kevin Knight

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Nov. 21 – Dolphin’s Arena Gymnasium (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)

BOSJ

Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado

Robbie Eagles vs. El Phantasmo

Bushi vs. Sho

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Yoh

Master Wato vs. Taiji Ishimori

Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Douki

Yuto Nakashima vs. Ryohei Oiwa (non-tournament)

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Nov. 23 – Culttz Kawasaki (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)

World Tag League

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs. Tetsuya Naito & Sanada

Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi vs. Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare

Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa

Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe vs. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens

Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi

Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask vs. Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi

Yuto Nakashima vs. Kosei Fujita

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Nov. 24 – Korakeun Hall (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)

BOSJ

Hiromu Takahashi vs. Bushi

Taiji Ishimori vs. El Phantasmo

El Desperado vs. Douki

Sho vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Robbie Eagles vs. Yoh

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Master Wato

Ryohei Oiwa vs. Kosei Fujita (non-tournament)

NJPW Strong Nov. 27, 2021 (airs live on NJPW World and Fite.tv PPV w/English and Japanese commentary)

Hiromu Takahashi vs. Taiji Ishimori

Robbie Eagles vs. El Desperado

Bushi vs. El Phantasmo

Yoh vs. Master Wato

Sho vs. Douki

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Yuto Nakashima vs. Ryohei Oiwa (non-tournament)

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Nov. 28 – Togane Arena (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)

World Tag League

Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa

Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask vs. Minoru Suzuki & TAKA Michinoku

Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs. Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare

Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens

Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe vs. Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan

Yuto Nakashima vs. Ryohei Oiwa

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Nov. 29 – Korakeun Hall (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)

BOSJ

Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo

El Desperado vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Sho vs. Master Wato

Yoh vs. Taiji Ishimori

Robbie Eagles vs. Bushi

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Douki

Ryohei Oiwa vs. Kosei Fujita

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Nov. 30 – Korakeun Hall (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)

World Tag League

Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi

Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa

Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe vs. Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi

Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi

Minoru Suzuki & Takagi Michinoku vs. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens

Yuto Nakashima vs. Ryohei Oiwa

December New Japan Events

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Dec. 2 – Wing Hat Kasukabe (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)

World Tag League

Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs. Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi

Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi

Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask vs. Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare

Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens

Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe vs. Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku

Yuto Nakashima vs. Kosei Fujita

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Dec. 3 – Gymnasium of Tokorozawa Citizen Main-arena (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)

BOSJ

Yoh vs. El Desperado

Hiromu Takahashi vs. Ryusuke Taguchi

Sho vs. El Phantasmo

Bushi vs. Taiji Ishimori

Robbie Eagles vs. Douki

Master Wato vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Ryohei Oiwa vs. Kosei Fujita (non-tournament)

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Dec. 4 – Aimesse Yamanashi (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)

World Tag League

World Tag League: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa

World Tag League: Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi

World Tag League: Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Tetsuya Naito & Sandada

World Tag League: Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe vs. Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare

World Tag League: Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi vs. Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku

World Tag League: Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask vs. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens

Shingo Takagi vs. Ryohei Oiwa

NJPW Strong Dec. 4, 2021 (airs live on NJPW World and Fite.tv PPV w/English and Japanese commentary)

No card announced

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Dec. 5 – Twin Messe Shizuoka South Hall (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)

BOSJ

Bushi vs. El Desperado

Hiromu Takahashi vs. Master Wato

Robbie Eagles vs. Sho

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. El Phantasmo

Yoh vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Taiji Ishimori vs. Douki

Yuto Nakashima vs. Ryohei Oiwa (non-tournament)

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Dec. 7 – ZIP Arena Okayama (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)

World Tag League

Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa

Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi vs. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens

Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare

Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs. Minoru Suzuki & TakaMichinoku

Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Dec. 8 – Yawatahama Citizen Sports Center (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)

BOSJ

Hiromu Takahashi vs. Douki

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. El Desperado

Taiji Ishimori vs. Sho

Yoh vs. El Phantasmo

Robbie Eagles vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Master Wato vs. Bushi

Ryohei Oiwa vs. Kosei Fujita (non-tournament)

NJPW Strong “Nemesis” tapings, Dec. 9 – The Vermont Hollywood

Jay White vs. Christopher Daniels

David Finlay vs. Jonah

Ariya Daivari vs. Alex Wayne

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Dec. 9 – Item Ehime (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)

World Tag League

Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi vs. Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs. Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan

Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa vs. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens

Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi

Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask vs. Tetsuya Naito & Sanada

Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi

Yuto Nakashima vs. Kosei Fujita (non-tournament)

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Dec. 11 -Aqulier Himeji (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)

BOSJ

Sho vs. Yoh

Hiromu Takahashi vs. Robbie Eagles

El Desperado vs. El Phantasmo

Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Taiji Ishimori

Master Wato vs. Douki

Bushi vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Yuto Nakashima vs. Ryohei Oiwa (non-tournament)

NJPW Strong Dec. 11, 2021 (airs live on NJPW World and Fite.tv PPV w/English and Japanese commentary)

No card announced

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Dec. 12 – Hiroshima Green Arena (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)

World Tag League

Tetsuya Naito & Sanada vs. Evil & Yujiro Takahashi

Great-O-Khan & Aaron Henare vs. Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa

Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe vs. Yuji Nagata & Tiger Mask

Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano vs. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens

Satoshi Kojima & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Minoru Suzuki & Taka Michinoku

Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi

Kosei Fujita vs. Ryohei Oiwa

World Tag League 2021 & Best of the Super Jr. 28, Dec. 15 – Ryogoku Kokugikan (live on NJPW World with Japanese commentary, English commentary on delay)

World Tag League 2021 and BOSJ 28 Finals

No card announced

NJPW Strong Dec. 18, 2021 (airs live on NJPW World and Fite.tv PPV w/English and Japanese commentary)

No card announced

NJPW Strong Dec. 25, 2021 (airs live on NJPW World and Fite.tv PPV w/English and Japanese commentary)

No card announced

January New Japan Events

No card announced

Wrestle Kingdom 16, Jan. 4 – The Tokyo Dome (PPV live on NJPW World with Japanese and English commentary)

IWGP World Hvt. Champion Shingo Takagi vs. G1 Climax 31 Champion Kazuchika Okada

Wrestle Kingdom 16, Jan. 5 – The Tokyo Dome (PPV live on NJPW World with Japanese and English commentary)

Will Ospreay vs. Shingo Takagi vs. Kazuchika Okada winner

Wrestle Kingdom 16, Jan. 8 – Yokohama Arena (PPV live on Abema with Japanese and English commentary, NJPW World on 7 day delay)

NJPW vs. NOAH