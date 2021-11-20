VIP 2001 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #682 (December 8, 2001): More on plans to split WWF, Keller on how to do brand split, Torch Talk with Ross on Nash, Hall, Goldberg concerns, Keller’s WWF Roster Depth Chart

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #682 cover-dated December 8, 2001: This issue’s cover story adds more details to the WWF’s plans to split into two brands in 2002, plus an update on the Hall and Nash negotiations… WWF Newswire details Jim Ross expressing concern with the Kiss My Ass segment… WWA Live Event reports from England with Scott Steiner, Konnan, Jeff Jarrett, Buff Bagwell, and more… Part five of the Jim Ross “Torch Talk” with his thoughts a number of top names he’s dealt with… Torch Roundtable looks back at staff memories of Ric Flair’s career… Wade Keller’s Annual WWE Roster Depth Chart for 2001 pre-brand split… End Notes analyzes the brand differentiation approach WWF could take… Plus WWF Newswire, report on Raw and Smackdown, and more…



