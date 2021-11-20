News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/20 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Rampage review including Winter is Coming announcement, Cole-Fish dynamic, Jade’s performance, Billy Gunn wrestling, plus Omega update (18 min.)

November 20, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics: A review of AEW Rampage including the “Winter is Coming” announcement, the Adam Cole-Bobby Fish dynamic at the end of the match and what it could portend, Jade’s performance, Billy Gunn wrestling, plus an additional Kenny Omega update.

