VIP AUDIO 11/23 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Hit Row, Kenny Omega, Reigns, Lynch and Charlotte, Moose, Lethal, Morrison, Seth and the fan, more (78 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the first installment of this week’s new VIP-exclusive series “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:
- The story behind Seth Rollins being attacked by the fan
- Jay Lethal’s tweet about his return to AEW
- WWE releases including in particular Hit Row and John Morrison
- What could WWE do differently to avoid backlash when they release wrestlers
- Kenny Omega’s injuries and opportunities for him when he returns
- Is Adam Cole better off with Omega gone for a while or is it a lost opportunity?
- Roman Reigns coming out of Survivor Series, The Rock, Brock Lesnar
- The pre-Survivor Series media tour of Becky Lynch and Charlotte
- Moose’s latest impressive run of matches
