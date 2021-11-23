VIP AUDIO 11/23 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Hit Row, Kenny Omega, Reigns, Lynch and Charlotte, Moose, Lethal, Morrison, Seth and the fan, more (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the first installment of this week’s new VIP-exclusive series “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

The story behind Seth Rollins being attacked by the fan

Jay Lethal’s tweet about his return to AEW

WWE releases including in particular Hit Row and John Morrison

What could WWE do differently to avoid backlash when they release wrestlers

Kenny Omega’s injuries and opportunities for him when he returns

Is Adam Cole better off with Omega gone for a while or is it a lost opportunity?

Roman Reigns coming out of Survivor Series, The Rock, Brock Lesnar

The pre-Survivor Series media tour of Becky Lynch and Charlotte

Moose’s latest impressive run of matches

