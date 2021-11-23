VIP AUDIO 11/23 – Radican Worldwide: Interview with ROH’s Rhett Titus – thoughts on when he got news of ROH’s hiatus, wrestling Aries at NWA Hard Times 2 PPV, what will Final Battle be like emotionally, ROH Week by Week Pure Rules match against Milonas, more (38 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by veteran Ring of Honor wrestler Rhett Titus for a new interview exclusive to PWTorch VIP members. Titus begins the show talking about what went through his mind when he heard ROH was going on hiatus after Final Battle 2021. Titus then talks about his thoughts on the relaunch of ROH in Sept. of 2020 and why it didn’t work despite the product being dramatically improved. He then talks about his thoughts on working in Beyond Wrestling and then his upcoming match against his trainer Austin Aries on the NWA Hard Times PPV. He also talks about his Pure Rules match against Brian Milonas on ROH Week by Week on YouTube and what fans can expect from the match. The show concludes with Rhett discussing his thoughts on what ROH Final Battle is going to be like for him emotionally as this era of ROH ends.

You can watch Rhett Titus vs. Brian Mionas in a Pure Rules match on the latest episode of ROH Week by Week HERE.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO