News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1750 (Nov. 25, 2021): Keller’s WWE Survivor Series PPV report, PPV Roundtable Reviews, Parks column on Cole-Danielson-Punk, Keller’s reports on SD & Raw, more

November 24, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1750

Cover-dated November 25, 2021

LINK: 1750 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

CLICK FOR ALL 2020 NEWSLETTERS

CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s report on the WWE Survivor Series PPV & PPV Roundtable Reviews… Greg Parks column on AEW’s use of Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, C.M. Punk… Keller’s reports on Smackdown and Raw… Impact Wrestling’s “Turning Point” PPV report… And more…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO  (app users hard-press the link to activate)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021