VIP AUDIO 11/26 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Ross taking leave from announcing, Bucks extend contracts, Matt Hardy talks about difference between AEW and WWE fans and why he came to AEW, Rampage preview (15 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:
- Quick Rampage preview
- Jim Ross taking leave from announcing
- Young Bucks extend contracts and what does that mean for Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega?
- Summary and reaction to Matt Hardy talking on the latest AEW podecast about differences between AEW and WWE fans and why he came to AEW, Vince McMahon wanting him to transition to a new role, old stories from his early years, and more.
