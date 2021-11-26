News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/26 – VIP Podcast Vault – Wade Keller Hotline (12-10-2003): Rock returns after disappointing box office for movie, rave reviews for early Lesnar matches, Michaels-Rock speculation, awful airplane experience, MLW hiatus (29 min.)

November 26, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to an early Wade Keller Hotline Flashback from December 10, 2003 covering these topics:

  • Rave reviews for the Brock Lesnar vs. Chris Benoit match on Smackdown and a big overview of the rapid progress of Lesnar
  • The Rock returns to WWE after disappointing box office performance by latest movie but was he welcome backstage by his wrestling collegues
  • What about a possible WM30 Rock vs. Shawn Michaels match
  • Should Michaels change his entrance music
  • Details on an awful plane ride for WWE Smackdown crew
  • Why Nathan Jones quit WWE
  • Kevin Nash’s outrageous contract concerns
  • MLW announcing their hiatus and reflecting on their attempts to revive ECW style TV

