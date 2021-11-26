VIP AUDIO 11/26 – VIP Podcast Vault – Wade Keller Hotline (12-10-2003): Rock returns after disappointing box office for movie, rave reviews for early Lesnar matches, Michaels-Rock speculation, awful airplane experience, MLW hiatus (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to an early Wade Keller Hotline Flashback from December 10, 2003 covering these topics:

Rave reviews for the Brock Lesnar vs. Chris Benoit match on Smackdown and a big overview of the rapid progress of Lesnar

The Rock returns to WWE after disappointing box office performance by latest movie but was he welcome backstage by his wrestling collegues

What about a possible WM30 Rock vs. Shawn Michaels match

Should Michaels change his entrance music

Details on an awful plane ride for WWE Smackdown crew

Why Nathan Jones quit WWE

Kevin Nash’s outrageous contract concerns

MLW announcing their hiatus and reflecting on their attempts to revive ECW style TV

