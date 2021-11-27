VIP AUDIO 11/26 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Battle Royal for a title shot, Lesnar news, Drew excluded, Sami ruins Hardy celebration, Heyman-Braxton, Charlotte responds to Becky loss, more (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including a main event Battle Royal for a title shot, big Brock Lesnar news, Drew McIntyre excluded, Sami Zayn ruins Hardy celebration, Paul Heyman-Kayla Braxton interactions, Charlotte responds to losing to Becky Lynch, Jeff Hardy & Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss, and more.

