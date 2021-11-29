News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/29 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Dynamite ratings, Mailbag question value of former Bray Wyatt to AEW roster, Nemeth’s mental health video, Garcia reacts to loss (22 min.)

November 29, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • Last week’s AEW Dynamite ratings plus updated 3-day and 7-day total
  • Ryan Nemeth’s mental health video
  • Danny Garcia’s great reaction to his loss to Eddie Kingston
  • Mailbag question value of former Bray Wyatt to AEW roster and why Wade changed his mind on signing him
  • (Plus a good news update on Pixie the Cat.)

