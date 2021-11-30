VIP AUDIO 11/30 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Rampage low rating for holiday weekend episode, highlights of Dark Elevation commentary with Wight, Henry, Kingston, plus Dark preview (11 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:
- AEW Rampage viewership second-lowest ever for holiday weekend episode
- Highlights of Dark Elevation commentary with Paul Wight, Mark Henry, Eddie Kingston.
- Other Elevation notes including Jay Lethal, Acclaimed, more
- Preview of tonight’s AEW Dark.
