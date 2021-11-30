News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 11/30 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Rampage low rating for holiday weekend episode, highlights of Dark Elevation commentary with Wight, Henry, Kingston, plus Dark preview (11 min.)

November 30, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • AEW Rampage viewership second-lowest ever for holiday weekend episode
  • Highlights of Dark Elevation commentary with Paul Wight, Mark Henry, Eddie Kingston.
  • Other Elevation notes including Jay Lethal, Acclaimed, more
  • Preview of tonight’s AEW Dark.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021