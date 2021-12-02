News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/2 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: And new – A wrestling conversation with AAW Heavyweight Champion Mat Fitchett (43 min.)

December 2, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? A conversation with AAW Heavyweight Champion Mat Fitchett. On the show, Zack Heydorn and Fitchett talk the artistry of wrestling with specific discussion on his championship match this past weekend including how the match came together, how he works to call matches in the ring, what he looks for from the audience to drive his work, the art of selling and storytelling, the roots of his character, and more. Enjoy!

