News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/2 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade: Cody-Brandi-Andrade flaming table spot, Dynamite viewership concerns, Punk-MJF, NXT WarGames preview (48 min.)

December 2, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they review these topics:

  • A full rundown of last night’s AEW Dynamite including thoughts on the drop in viewership to the lowest level for a Wednesday night Dynamite since May, the latest C.M. Punk-MJF segment, Bryan Danielson leaning much more into being a heel, the Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade finish with Brandi Rhodes involved, and more.
  • A review of NXT 2.0 including more characters being developed and a Johnny Gargano vs. Bron Breaker main event.
  • A preview of the NXT WarGames card.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

CLICK HERE FOR LIST OF ALL FREE PODCASTS

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021