News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/3 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Rampage preview and pre-show trash talking, Omega advocates for the artistic license he has employed, Brandi gets upset on Twitter, AEW Dark taping notes (25 min.)

December 3, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s new podcast series, “Focus On… AEW,” PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers the following topics:

  • AEW Rampage preview and some pre-show trash talking
  • AEW Dark taping notes
  • Brandi Rhodes gets testy on social media over her appearance Wednesday being characterized as a “return” to Dynamite.
  • Kenny Omega advocates for the artistic license he has employed over the years and responds to criticism of it, with commentary on why Omega isn’t being entirely fair to some of those who question some of his choices.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


VOTE IN OUR POLLS

Who do you think will prove to be the most valuable recent AEW signing over the next year?
 
pollcode.com free polls
Who do you want to see unseat Kenny Omega as the AEW World Champion?
 
pollcode.com free polls

Stay connected

CLICK HERE FOR LIST OF ALL FREE PODCASTS

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021