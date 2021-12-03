VIP AUDIO 12/3 – Keller’s Focus On AEW: Rampage preview and pre-show trash talking, Omega advocates for the artistic license he has employed, Brandi gets upset on Twitter, AEW Dark taping notes (25 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
AEW Rampage preview and some pre-show trash talking
- AEW Dark taping notes
- Brandi Rhodes gets testy on social media over her appearance Wednesday being characterized as a “return” to Dynamite.
- Kenny Omega advocates for the artistic license he has employed over the years and responds to criticism of it, with commentary on why Omega isn’t being entirely fair to some of those who question some of his choices.
