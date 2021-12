SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Rich and PWTorch contributor Dan Kuester talk part one of their review of the 2021 Observer HOF. In this part, Rich and Dan talk through the non-wrestler pool, who they chose, what their criteria were, and then set up for next week’s discussion of the wrestler portion.



