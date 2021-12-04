GCW So High 12/3/21 – Sage’s Results on Bandido vs. Tony Deppen, Effy vs. Sadika, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
GCW SO HIGH REPORT
DECEMBER 3, 2021
HOUSTON, TX
AIRED ON FITE.TV
REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR
Announcers: Kevin Gill and Emil Jay
(1) DANTE LEON Def. JACK CARTWHEEL IN 15:00
(2) ALLIE KATCH Def. GINO MEDINA IN 10:00
(3) NINJA MACK Def. JIMMY LLOYD IN 9:00
(4) SECOND GEAR CREW (AJ GRAY & MATTHEW JUSTICE) Def. BRYON KEITH & MYSTERIOUS Q IN 13:00
(5) (LUCHA SIX-MAN) TEAM ASF Def. TEAM GRINGO LOCO IN 20:00
(6) ATTICUS COGAR Def. NICK WAYNE IN 12:00
(7) BANDIDO Def. TONY DEPPEN IN 13:00
(8) EFFY Def. SADIKA IN 15:00 (DEATHMATCH)
Can’t miss matches:
Bandido & Tony Deppen
EFFY & Sadika
Lucha Six-Man
(Overall show thoughts: A really good show that showed the style and talent depth of GCW at this time. The show tomorrow night (12/4) will be more note worthy with Thunder Rosa on the card. But this was a really good show in which every match was over 2 and a half stars. I highly recommend that you check this show out based on the three can’t miss matches I mentioned above.)
Check out this show and the 12/4 show via fire.tv at the link below:
Leave a Reply