GCW So High 12/3/21 – Sage’s Results on Bandido vs. Tony Deppen, Effy vs. Sadika, More.

By Tyler Sage PWTorch Contributor (@ringoftyler)

December 4, 2021

GCW SO HIGH REPORT
DECEMBER 3, 2021
HOUSTON, TX
AIRED ON FITE.TV
REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Kevin Gill and Emil Jay

(1) DANTE LEON Def. JACK CARTWHEEL IN 15:00

(2) ALLIE KATCH Def.  GINO MEDINA IN 10:00

(3) NINJA MACK Def. JIMMY LLOYD IN 9:00

(4) SECOND GEAR CREW (AJ GRAY & MATTHEW JUSTICE) Def. BRYON KEITH & MYSTERIOUS Q IN 13:00

(5) (LUCHA SIX-MAN) TEAM ASF Def. TEAM GRINGO LOCO IN 20:00

(6) ATTICUS COGAR Def. NICK WAYNE IN 12:00

(7) BANDIDO Def. TONY DEPPEN IN 13:00

(8) EFFY Def. SADIKA IN 15:00 (DEATHMATCH)

Can’t miss matches:

Bandido & Tony Deppen

EFFY & Sadika

Lucha Six-Man

(Overall show thoughts: A really good show that showed the style and talent depth of GCW at this time. The show tomorrow night (12/4) will be more note worthy with Thunder Rosa on the card. But this was a really good show in which every match was over 2 and a half stars. I highly recommend that you check this show out based on the three can’t miss matches I mentioned above.)

