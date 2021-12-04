News Ticker

Major segments announced for Monday Night Raw

December 4, 2021

PHOTO CREDIT: WWE
WWE has announced two new segments for Monday Night Raw. Big E will face Kevin Owens inside a steel cage and Edge will be a special guest on Miz TV.

In addition, Becky Lynch will defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Liv Morgan. Miz and Edge had a back and forth interaction in the ring during last week’s Raw. The WWE Championship match at WWE Day One was also finalized last week on Raw with Big E defending his title against both Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match.

